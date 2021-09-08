Silversea To Launch 2021-22 Antarctic Program With Three Ships
September 08, 2021
Silversea Cruises will launch its 2021-22 Antarctica season in November with three ships.
The ultra-luxury line reached an agreement with the Chilean authorities for two ships to depart from Punta Arenas – Silver Cloud and Silver Wind.
The line’s third Antarctica-bound ship, Silver Explorer, will continue with its scheduled plan to depart from Chile’s Puerto Williams starting in November.
“Leading the return of cruising in Antarctica, as facilitated by our agreement with the Chilean government, represents our commitment to delivering unforgettable travel experiences for our guests,” said Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli. “I commend the Chilean government for its unwavering dedication to restarting cruising to the White Continent in a safe and enriching manner.”
Guests of Silver Cloud and Silver Wind will now fly into Santiago, Chile, for an overnight hotel stay before flying into Punta Arenas the next day to embark the ship. Guests embarking Silver Explorer will do so in Puerto Williams – except those booked on Silversea’s Antarctica Bridge, which flies travelers fly directly from Punta Arenas to King George Island in Antarctica, bypassing the often-rough Drake Passage.
Silversea’s Antarctic program includes mostly 10-day explorations of the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands, as well as shorter sailings of just five, six or nine days as part of the Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program.
Longer journeys encompass the Antarctic Peninsula, South Shetland Islands, Falkland Islands, Elephant Island and South Georgia. Two “Deep Antarctica” itineraries will spend 20 days tracing a path beyond the Antarctic Circle, attempting to reach a latitude of 69 degrees south.
Plus, two unique sailings will offer guests the chance to witness the solar eclipse on Dec. 4, 2021, from Antarctica – the only place on Earth where it can be viewed in totality.
Each Antarctic expedition vessel is all-suite and butler-serviced, and carries a team of expedition experts who lead immersive shore excursions. These professionals offer lectures, discussions, recaps, guided explorations by Zodiac and kayak, and hikes and nature walks ashore – all of which are included in the fare. For more details on the Antarctic voyages, click here.
