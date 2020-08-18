Singer Kesha Forced to Postpone Her 'Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2' Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli August 18, 2020
Pop star Kesha has been forced to postpone her own eponymous cruise this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The singer/songwriter/rapper will now headline ‘Kesha's Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2’ cruise starting on Nov. 3, 2021, and lasting until Nov. 7, 2021, according to Rolling Stone.
Younger Generations Invest in Trip InsuranceFeatures & Advice
How Are Americans Traveling This Summer?Features & Advice
Cayman Islands Will Remain Closed to Cruise Tourism Through 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Kesha first started the cruise last year, naming it after her second album to top the charts in the U.S, Rainbow, in 2017. It was scheduled to sail this year from Oct. 16-20 this year until it was sidelined by the virus.
Now the next cruise will be in 2021 and travel from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. It will feature performances by Kesha, the Struts, K.Flay, Aly & AJ, Misterwives, Big Freedia, Wrabel, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Detox, Monet x Change, Roxxxy Andrews, Thorgy Thor and more to be announced.
The inaugural cruise last year sailed from Tampa to Nassau, Bahamas, and featured performances by Betty Who, Matt & Kim, Girl Talk and Big Freedia, among others, along with two sets from Kesha.
Rolling Stone noted that any guests who purchased rooms for the previous October 16-20, 2020 cruise have been notified of the change and may either transfer their reservation to the new festival dates or receive a full refund. All transferred reservations and new reservations made before December 31, 2020, will receive a complimentary beverage package with their tickets.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS