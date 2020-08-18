Last updated: 04:10 PM ET, Tue August 18 2020

Singer Kesha Forced to Postpone Her 'Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2' Cruise

PHOTO: Singer/rapper Kesha performs in concert. (By Kristopher Harris/Flickr)

Pop star Kesha has been forced to postpone her own eponymous cruise this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer/songwriter/rapper will now headline ‘Kesha's Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2’ cruise starting on Nov. 3, 2021, and lasting until Nov. 7, 2021, according to Rolling Stone.

Kesha first started the cruise last year, naming it after her second album to top the charts in the U.S, Rainbow, in 2017. It was scheduled to sail this year from Oct. 16-20 this year until it was sidelined by the virus.

Now the next cruise will be in 2021 and travel from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. It will feature performances by Kesha, the Struts, K.Flay, Aly & AJ, Misterwives, Big Freedia, Wrabel, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Detox, Monet x Change, Roxxxy Andrews, Thorgy Thor and more to be announced.

The inaugural cruise last year sailed from Tampa to Nassau, Bahamas, and featured performances by Betty Who, Matt & Kim, Girl Talk and Big Freedia, among others, along with two sets from Kesha.

Rolling Stone noted that any guests who purchased rooms for the previous October 16-20, 2020 cruise have been notified of the change and may either transfer their reservation to the new festival dates or receive a full refund. All transferred reservations and new reservations made before December 31, 2020, will receive a complimentary beverage package with their tickets.

