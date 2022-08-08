Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Mon August 08 2022

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Cruise Ships

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz August 08, 2022

Ponant, Le Commandant Charcot, expedition cruise, expeditions ships, Antarctica
PONANT's Le Commandant Charcot. (photo via PONANT)

The 2022 Travvy Awards are here! Recognizing travel advisors’ favorite destinations, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, cruise ships and more, the Travvys are open for voting now through November 3.

Earlier this month we previewed the top cruise lines in the industry, and now it's time to see which cruise ships made the list of nominees this year.

Check out the ships in the categories below, ranging from the size of the ship to ships in specific price categories, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

Holland America Line
Rotterdam VII at sea. (photo via Holland America Line)

Best Cruise Ship - Overall

— Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras
— Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond
— Holland America Line’s Rotterdam VII
— Princess Cruises' Discovery Princess
— Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas
— Silversea Cruises’ Silver Dawn

Best Cruise Ship - Large (Over 1,000 Cabins)

— Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras
— Celebrity Cruises’ Apex
— Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish
— Holland America Line’s Rotterdam VII
— MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore
— Norwegian Cruise Line's Encore
— Princess Cruises' Discovery Princess
— Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas

Best Cruise Ship - Mid-size (500-1,000 Cabins)

— Holland America Line’s MS Zaandam
— Oceania Cruises’ Riviera
— Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess
— Viking’s Jupiter

Oceania Cruises, Malta, Riviera, Oceania ships
The Oceania Riviera ship in Malta. (photo via Oceania Cruises)

Best Cruise Ship - Small (Under 500 Cabins)

— American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Victory
— Azamara’s Onward
— Paul Gauguin Cruises’ Paul Gauguin
— PONANT's Le Commandant Charcot
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Splendor
— Scenic's Eclipse
— Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride

Best Cruise Ship - Expedition/Adventure

— American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Victory
— Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator
— Lindblad Expeditions’ National Geographic Resolution
— Seabourn’s Venture
— Silversea Cruises’ Silver Origin
— UnCruise Adventures’ Safari Endeavor
— Viking’s Octantis

Best Contemporary Cruise Ship

— Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras
— MSC’s MSC Seashore
— Norwegian Cruise Line’s Encore
— Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean, Wonder of the Seas, Oasis Class
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. (photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean International)

Best Premium Cruise Ship

— Azamara’s Onward
— Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond
— Holland America Line’s Rotterdam VII
— Oceania Cruises’ Riviera
— Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess
— Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady
— Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride

Best Luxury Cruise Ship

— Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator
— Cunard’s Queen Mary II
— Paul Gauguin’s Paul Gauguin
— PONANT’s Le Commandant Charcot
— Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Splendor
— Scenic’s Eclipse
— Seabourn’s Ovation
— Silversea Cruises’ Silver Dawn
— Viking’s Venus

Which ones are your all-time favorites? Vote for them here!

