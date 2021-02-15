Swan Hellenic to Vaccinate All Staff and Crew
February 15, 2021
Cyprus-based Swan Hellenic Cruise Line is requiring COVID vaccinations for all staff and crew on all of its ships, the company announced this morning.
The pre-embarkation medical requirement completes its extensive health and safety measures.
The cruise line said the vaccination cycle will be carried out at recruitment centers or in the home countries of the crew members, in accordance with current local guidelines and approved medical protocols.
“We are totally committed to the health and peace of mind of our guests and crews, ensuring they can relax and focus entirely on the life-enriching opportunities we offer to see what others don't,” Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said in a statement.
Swan Hellenic was relaunched in July of 2020 and focuses on cultural expeditions. Two new 5-star polar PC 5 ice-class expedition cruise ships are being built, with one arriving in November 2021 and the other in April 2022. They each will accommodate 152 guests in 76 staterooms and suites, the majority with large balconies.
A larger PC 6 ice-class vessel accommodating 192 guests in 96 staterooms and suites in the same distinctive comfort and style as its sister ships will be arriving year-end 2022. All three new ships are being built in full compliance with SOLAS Safe Return to Port requirements.
All three new ships are being built with the latest hygiene technology and to the highest standards in consultation with world-leading onboard healthcare and public health experts Vikand. All the onboard air conditioning plants, for example, are UV sanitized using the most advanced technology.
In addition, all Swan Hellenic staff are trained and monitored in implementing all the procedures and practices specified by industry standards and required by the authorities at time of sailing, including the routine regular pre-boarding and on-board tests.
