Take a Virtual Ride on Disney Cruise Line's AquaDuck Water Coaster
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Patrick Clarke August 20, 2020
Cruising may be on hold for now but Disney fans can still experience the very first water coaster at sea virtually thanks to Disney Magic Moments.
Available onboard Disney Cruise Line's Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, AquaDuck has been a beloved attraction by guests for years, combining the physics of a roller coaster with the splashing of a water slide all on top of a cruise ship.
This week, Disney released a special "Ride and Learn" video placing viewers on the raft for the length of the 765-foot ride and sharing some interesting facts along the way. For example, you might be surprised to know that AquaDuck riders are propelled by approximately 10,000 gallons of water per minute.
Travelers can continue to experience the best of Disney Cruise Line from home by using the hashtags #DisneyMagicMoments and #DisneyCruiseLife on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms.
