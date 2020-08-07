Disney Cruise Line Suspends Sailings, Extends Future Credits
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood August 07, 2020
Disney Cruise Line announced Thursday it has canceled all October sailings and select voyages in November to align with the Cruise Lines International Association’s (CLIA) suspension of passenger operations.
In addition to canceling sailings through October 31, Disney has abandoned several voyages in November, including two Disney Dream cruises, two Disney Magic cruises and two Disney Wonder cruises.
The cruise line also announced it would continue to protect travel agent commissions on the original sailing paid in full and canceled by Disney.
To help travelers reduce stress during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Disney Cruise Line revealed it would extend the use of future cruise credits to sailings that depart by May 31, 2022.
Travelers who have their sailings canceled by Disney due to the global pandemic are being offered the choice of either a future cruise credit equal to 25 percent, 125 percent or 150 percent of their original voyage fare or a full refund.
For Disney customers with a 125 percent or 150 percent future cruise credit, they can now place a reservation on hold by applying it as a payment option when booking online, and travelers with a 25 percent credit are now able to use it as a payment option.
Last month, Castaway Club members received the joyful news about the newest cruise itineraries for Fall 2021 with bookings opening to guests soon.
