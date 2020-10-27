Temptation Caribbean Cruise Returning in 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood October 27, 2020
Adult hospitality company, Original Group, announced the new Temptation Caribbean Cruise would set sail in 2022.
The voyage, dubbed Naughty by Nature, is scheduled to depart on February 14-19, 2022, from Miami with calls in Nassau, Bahamas, and Labadee, Haiti. The upcoming voyage follows the successful inaugural sailing from February that sold out.
The Temptation Caribbean Cruise offers guests 21 years and older a signature adult-centric atmosphere that includes topless-optional areas and daytime workshops led by expert sexologists.
The party really heats up at night, as the sailing will include a lineup of themed nighttime parties, entertainment led by the Playmakers and the signature R-Rated Red Room. The voyage also features a premium beverage package, four dining venues and room service included.
The adults-only voyage will sail the Western Caribbean on a vessel that features pools, over 10 dining options, a coffee shop and eight bars and lounges. Passengers also have the opportunity to enjoy full in-suite breakfast, lunch, and dinner service.
Additional amenities include a spa, hair salon, fitness center, a casino and onboard shopping.
For more information on Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS