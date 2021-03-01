The Odyssey of the Seas Reaches Key Construction Milestone
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Lacey Pfalz March 01, 2021
The Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s brand-new ship currently under construction at the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, just completed its conveyance out of the Ems River to the North Sea.
The Quantum Ultra Class ship was built along the Ems River, so it had to travel over ten hours and twenty miles to reach the North Sea. The milestone drew local residents to watch the behemoth travel backward along the river.
The Odyssey of the Seas will begin cruising out of Haifa, Israel in May, where Israeli citizens will be able to enjoy three- to seven-night cruises to Cyprus and the Greek Isles. Later on, in November, the Odyssey will port out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will cruise to places like Curacao and Aruba in the Caribbean.
The ship is the first in its line to feature incredible entertainment like SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity center at sea, which features bumper cars, laser tag, digital interactive games and more. It also features a FlowRider surf simulator and iFly, a skydiving simulator. A visit to the North Star glass observation capsule three hundred feet above the ocean displays brilliant sunsets and sunrises.
The Odyssey of the Seas is also the first Royal Caribbean ship to have Teppanyaki, a Japanese-style restaurant named after the style of cuisine it serves, as well as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, where guests will find all of their best pizza flavors, as well as some more traditional kinds.
For more information, please visit Royal Caribbean.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS