The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Sets Winter 2022-23 Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton September 08, 2020
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection revealed its 2022-23 winter season itineraries, which will explore Central America, The Bahamas and the Caribbean on the Evrima, a word of Greek origin meaning “discovery.”
The 2022-23 winter season spans from November through April and includes calls at Golfito, Costa Rica; Portsmouth, Dominica; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Bocas Del Toro, Panama.
Other ports of call include Aruba, Bequia, Vieques and Dominica – and a New Year’s Eve celebration is planned in St. Barths.
The 2022 itineraries, released earlier this year, features an extended Mediterranean season and Holy Land sailings. Spring and summer 2022 itineraries feature an overnight in Casablanca, visits to Israel and Cyprus, and marquee events such as the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brings the legendary Ritz-Carlton service to sea with an all-inclusive luxury sailing experience. The 26,500-gross-ton Evrima, the first of three yachts, can carry up to 298 passengers. For more information, click here.
