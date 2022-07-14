The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils 2024 Mediterranean Itineraries
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection unveiled 2024 Mediterranean itineraries for its first yacht, Evrima, which is scheduled to debut on Aug. 30, 2022.
The itineraries, which are now open for bookings, include 21 sailings in a season that will extend from April-November 2024.
“Our Mediterranean voyages continue to be especially popular, and we are pleased to expand on Evrima’s time in the region, promising more opportunities for our guests to enjoy some of the world’s most sought-after yachting destinations,” said Douglas Prothero, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s chief executive officer.
The 2024 itineraries, which will typically range from seven to 11 days, will explore the Greek Isles, Balearic Islands and French Riviera.
In all, the sailings will include 14 new ports, including Seville, Spain; Sardinia, Italy; Syros, Greece; and Trogir, Croatia.
The itineraries will also overnight in such destinations as Casablanca, Morocco; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Portofino, Italy.
The line’s Shore Collection will offer a roster of excursions designed to meet the discerning interests of guests, who can also avail themselves of the services of the Concierge Ashore for customized private tours.
For a limited time period, Evrima will be available for private charters.
Evrima is the first of three Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection yachts.
The line’s second yacht, Ilma, is slated to debut in 2024.
