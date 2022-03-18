Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Orders Two New Superyachts
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke March 18, 2022
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced the addition of two ships, revealing plans for a pair of new superyachts named Ilma and Luminara.
Scheduled to set sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively, the ships will be constructed in collaboration with Chantiers de l'Atlantique in Sant-Nazaire, France. The deal also includes an option for additional ultra-luxury vessels.
Both Ilma and Luminara will offer guests the highest space ratios at sea and the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the luxury cruising category at nearly one staff member per passenger. What's more, each of the 228 suites will feature its own private terrace and a new upper suite category will boast accommodations measuring more than 1,000 square feet. Onboard, guests can also look forward to an expanded bow and marina, five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, a Ritz-Carlton Spa and Ritz Kids programming.
Constructed with sustainability in mind, the ships will use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as their main fuel source to reduce emissions and include advanced water treatment systems, LED lighting and an efficient heat recovery loop, among other features.
Both yachts will offer all-inclusive Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries ranging from seven to 10 days.
"We are thrilled to work with Chantiers de l'Atlantique on the development of our second and third superyachts, Ilma and Luminara," the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection CEO Douglas Prothero said in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "They are a like-minded organization that is committed to excellence and a custom quality process and program that will help execute our vision as we thoughtfully expand our portfolio."
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection plans to launch its first and long-delayed superyacht Evrima this summer.
For more information, visit RitzCarltonYachtCollection.com.
Sponsored Content
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
CDC Makes Changes to COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS