Think Outside of the Box With These Immersive Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Danielle Braff December 15, 2019
When you envision a cruise, you may picture a gigantic moving village stuffed with pools, ice-rinks, people and buffets that makes pit stops at beaches and tourist-ridden areas. These new cruises will make you think again. They’re designed for people who want to go deeper into a specific topic, who want to fully immerse themselves in a historical discussion and who want to embrace the performing arts beyond a second-tier Broadway show.
Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday in Europe
Take a Ponant cruise through northern Europe from Sept 7-17 along with Michael Parloff, the former principal flutist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Along the way, listen to concerts by chamber musicians performing Beethoven while taking the time to stop at some of the top museums throughout Europe.
Let’s Talk World Affairs in the Baltic
From Aug. 5-13, take a Ponant cruise hosted by the former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Admiral James Stavridis, along with the former ambassador to Russia, and the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, William Burns. You’ll start in Stockholm and end in Copenhagen, making stops in St. Petersburg and Helsinki and Estonia, all while learning about the rich history there dating back to the Vikings. Be ready for some intense conversations.
Go Into the Water in California
National Geographic Expeditions will take you on an eight-day cruise throughout California accompanied by naturalists and regional specialists so you can learn about wildlife, landscape and culture. Greg Marshall, a marine biologist and filmmaker, plus Tierney Thys, a marine biologist, will teach you about the gray whales as you meet them up close.
Golf Above and On the Water
Amadeus River Cruises created a cruise specifically for those who want to golf in the best spots on earth. You’ll start in Paris, traveling to Normandy and back, stopping at four courses along the way including Le Golf National southwest of Paris, Golf Hotel de Saint-Saens between Rouen and Dieppe, Etretat Golf Club above the cliffs of Etretat and Du Vaudreuil Golf Club in the Seine loop in Normandy.
You’ll have guaranteed tee times, shared golf carts, green fees covered and ship crew assistance with your golf bags. Onboard, you’ll have tips and help from an experienced golf expert.
Take an Opera Voyage
Silversea is taking cruisers on opera voyages in partnership with Accademia Teatro alla Scala. You’ll float along the water from Barcelona to Athens aboard the Silver Spirit while listening to performances by soloists from the most famous opera houses of the world. When they’re not singing, the soloists will be giving lectures, Q&A sessions and will be mingling with guests during a signature cocktail party. We're already counting down the days until the 12-day October 17th cruise departs from Barcelona.
Immerse Yourself in the Civil War
On American Cruise Lines, you’ll travel through the Lower Mississippi stopping in Oak Alley and Natchez with a historian who will take you through the National Military Park and other historic sites. He will explain the campaign, siege and defense of the city, as you get an insider look at plantations, antebellum homes and more. This is the true full immersion experience.
Become an Expert in Japanese Culture
Take a voyage on Le Soleal, and you’ll meet privately with the Abbot of Kofukuji Temple in Nagasaki, you’ll take a cooking class to learn how to cut and plate the pufferfish and you’ll travel with a professor of Oriental & African Studies at the University of London; the former executive director of the U.S. Botanic Garden; and an expert in historic and Japanese gardens.
For more information on Silversea Cruises, American Cruise Lines
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Danielle Braff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS