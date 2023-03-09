‘Top Chef’ Winner Luciana Berry To Join Atlas’ Culinary Expeditions This Spring
Atlas Ocean Voyages will welcome “Top Chef Brazil” winner Luciana Berry aboard its World Navigator on two Epicurean Expeditions, departing May 14 and 21.
Berry is a contestant on “Top Chef: World All-Stars,” which airs its first episode March 9 on the Bravo network.
Atlas’ new Epicurean Expeditions are planned for guests who appreciate food and wine. From April through October 2023, travelers can immerse themselves in the gastronomy of European ports on culinary shore excursions and learn from guest chefs and sommeliers onboard. Guest chefs will also accompany the line’s complimentary “Cultural Immersion” tours.
Originally from Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, Berry – who is the winner of the second season of “Top Chef Brazil” in 2020 – now runs her own catering company, Catering on the Hill, and a cooking sauce brand: BerryBartt. She also serves as an ambassador of Brazilian cuisine in Europe.
“I am really looking forward to cruising the Mediterranean with Atlas Ocean Voyages,” Berry said. “We will visit local markets to shop for fresh ingredients then prepare something delicious back on board the ship.”
Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. The ships offer open bars, L’Occitane bath amenities, free Wi-Fi; in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launched in November 2022, both feature 100 staterooms and suites, including accommodations for solo guests. Sister ship World Seeker is scheduled to join the fleet in November 2024.
