Two Major Cruise Lines Increasing Daily Gratuity Rates
Princess Cruises Donald Wood December 07, 2022
Two major cruise lines recently announced that it would cost more to travel on their ships in 2023.
Earlier this week, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) sent a letter to travel advisors and passengers that it would increase daily gratuities for guests booked in suites and regular staterooms, with the changes going into effect on January 1.
Travelers booked in Haven and Suite rooms will now be charged $25 daily per person, a $5 increase. Club Balcony suite and all other passengers will now be charged $20 daily per person, a $2 increase for Club Balcony guests and a $4 increase for guests staying in all other cabin categories.
“At Norwegian Cruise Line, we are committed to delivering exceptional guest experience at every step of the cruise journey, and with the dedication of our shipboard team, we are able to turn your vacation dreams into reality,” a NCL spokesperson said in the email.
“As such, we make it easy for guests to show their appreciation for these vacation heroes with discretionary daily services charges, which provide gratuities to key onboard team members, including room stewards, restaurant servers and behind-the-scenes support staff,” the statement continued.
Princess Cruises also announced it would implement a new fee structure in February that increases the daily “crew appreciation” fee to $16 per person for interior, ocean view and balcony staterooms, an increase from the current rate of $14.50 per passenger.
Guests in mini-suite and Club Class staterooms will be charged $17 per guest, an increase from $15.50, and travelers in all other suites will be charged $18 per guest, an increase from $16.50.
Princess also revealed it would charge more for Wi-Fi on board, with prices jumping to $15 per day for one device or $40 per day for four devices. The cruise line was previously charging $9.99 for onboard internet.
