UnCruise Adventures Eliminates Vaccine Mandates, Adds Solar Eclipse Voyage
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood January 30, 2023
UnCruise Adventures announced that passengers would now be permitted to sail regardless of coronavirus vaccination status.
Starting on April 7, 2023, the small ship cruise line revealed that protocols would no longer require vaccination, boosters, pre-testing or onboard masking due to positive progress in public health.
UnCruise will still implement sanitation guidelines overseen by the cruise line’s safety officers for guests and crew, along with onboard awareness for any contagious illness. The updated guidelines also include no longer operating at limited capacity, enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures, eliminating onboard testing requirements and reducing isolation mandates.
“We implement top-notch health measures so all you need to bring is your sense of adventure,” UnCruise CEO Dan Blanchard said. “While vaccines have played a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19, we are confident in the effectiveness of our onboard health and wellbeing policies and are excited to welcome all of our guests back onboard without the added step of vaccination requirements.”
In addition, the cruise line opened bookings for a dedicated Baja California Eclipse Cruise, departing April 6, 2024. The one-time, seven-night sailing will offer perfectly positioned viewing of the total solar eclipse for guests off the coast of Mazatlan with only 66 available cabins.
The eclipse sailing includes not only a total solar eclipse, but also a playground of steep red bluffs, sun-kissed private beaches, marine life, sea lion snorkels and more.
“I highly recommend the Eclipse Cruise for anyone looking for a truly unique and adventurous experience,” Blanchard continued. “Our Belize 2023 Eclipse Cruise sold out quickly and we are expecting the same for the 2024 Baja Eclipse Cruise.”
“I'm incredibly proud to be a part of the Baja California Sur community and support local tourism and growth,” Blanchard said. “This is what makes over 25 years in this industry worth it.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS