Uniworld Announces First-Ever 'Rivers Of The World' Cruise
Lacey Pfalz May 13, 2021
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises will launch its first-ever Rivers of the World cruise in 2023, a 46-night cruise traveling to nine different countries combining both cruise and land experiences.
The new cruise starts at $38,999 per person and departs on May 20, 2023 from Cairo, Egypt aboard the S.S. Sphinx. Later on, guests will fly to Lugano and Milan, where they’ll sail along the Venice Lagoon and Po River aboard the S.S. La Venezia.
Guests will continue to Budapest, where they’ll board the S.S. Maria Theresa to Passau, then explore the Seine in France aboard the S.S. Joie de Vivre. As for the last cruise, guests will travel to Porto, Portugal and cruise along the Douro River Valley aboard the S.S. Sao Gabriel.
Some of the places featured in this itinerary include Abu Simbel in Cairo, Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace, Paris’s Eiffel Tower and much more.
Guests taking this cruise will enjoy luxurious suites and all-inclusive drinks, Wi-Fi, excursions, scheduled airport transfers and flights in between cruise segments, along with a Traveling Concierge that accompanies the guests and assists them with everything they might need.
“At Uniworld, we always have elevation at top of mind and strive to continuously take steps forward in fresh and exciting ways,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “We’re so proud to announce the inaugural ‘Rivers of the World’ itinerary; our longest and most action-packed sailing to date spanning nine countries aboard five of our world-class Super Ships. It’s an itinerary like none other and true vacation of a lifetime with surprises at every turn."
