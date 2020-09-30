Uniworld Gives First Look at SS La Venezia
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is giving the public a first look at its new S.S. La Venezia.
The vessel, once known as the River Countess, has been reborn as one of the cruise line's newest Super Ships, sailing Northern Italy in a completely reimagined capacity.
The new ship design has been led by Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and inspired by the work of celebrated Italian artist and textile designer Mariano Fortuny.
“We are absolutely thrilled to share details of the S.S. La Venezia, inspired by the incredible artistry and vision of Mariano Fortuny,” said Uniworld CEO and president Elon Bettridge. “Over a century after its founding, Fortuny continues to prize originality, made only possible by artisans deeply committed to their craft. This speaks to the Uniworld philosophy. For our guests, this means a setting and style of service that is wholly immersive in the enduring fascination and magic that is Venice; and is born from more than 100 years of experience.”
Each Uniworld ship is akin to a floating boutique hotel, and La Venezia is no different.
“Mirroring our ships to reflect the destinations they sail is an exclusive Uniworld feature that our discriminating guests have come to know and love,” said Uniworld artistic director Toni Tollman. “We’re certain they will delight in the S.S. Venezia where every space has been crafted to expressly celebrate Venice.”
Tollman noted that the design captures the essence of Venice.
“Whether guests stay in a classic stateroom, one of the four junior suites or two grand suites, they will experience the unmistakable essence of the city, beginning in the lobby which strikes a bold resemblance to 1930’s Venice,” said Tollman. “Guests will enjoy the artistic touches of the ship as they stroll the marble or brass-inlaid parquet floors. They will see echoes of the portico of the landmark bridges in the patterns of the fabrics or a reference to the local fish dishes, the basis of classic Venetian cuisine, and enjoy the unmistakable swirls and pops of color of Murano blown glass, another signature craft of Venice.”
The Fortuny story is intricately woven into the ship’s design, and Uniworld guests will get to go a step further with the exclusive opportunity to visit its private showroom and gardens to learn about the company and its Venetian legacy.
S.S. La Venezia also celebrates its local roots in its culinary options.
Rialto’s is the largest dining venue onboard and offers traditional Venetian fare. Hari’s Bar and Lounge is a more relaxed dining experience with live music, cocktails and an impressive champagne list.
La Cantinetta is an intimate dining option with private dining and expertly paired wine. Guests have the chance to source ingredients from local markets with the chef before the meal.
Casual dining is also available at Cielo’s Pizzeria on the Lido di Venezia Deck.
After La Venezia makes her debut, she will sail the eight-day Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy itinerary. Guests have the chance to attend a private evening opening and lighting ceremony at St. Mark’s Basilica, sail the canals unique to Burano, Mazzorbo and Torcello and visit the famed cities of Bologna and Padua.
There will also be three other itinerary options onboard the S.S. La Venezia, including the 10-day Milan, Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy; the recently launched 12-day Cruise & Rail: Venice & the Swiss Alps; and the 14-day Cruise & Rail: Milan, Venice & the Swiss Alps.
