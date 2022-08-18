Vicki Freed Talks Royal Caribbean Recovery, Icon of the Seas and More
Eric Bowman August 18, 2022
As the cruise industry bounces back from being shut down during 2020 and half of 2021, the major cruise lines have started making adjustments to their COVID-19 testing and vaccination protocols.
We caught up with Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International's Senior Vice President of Sales, Trade Support and Service to hear the latest on the cruise line's path to recovery.
Freed first provides an update on the current protocols for the cruise lines and later teases info about Royal Caribbean's upcoming Icon of the Seas cruise ship.
Additionally, Freed reveals some of the guests' feedback and highlights for the Wonder of the Seas and shares a message for travel advisors.
