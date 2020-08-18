Victoria Cruise Lines Resumes Sailings on China’s Yangtze River
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton August 18, 2020
Victoria Cruise Lines has resumed its “Three Gorges Highlights” river cruises on the Yangtze River in China. The first sailing since the pandemic departed on the recently renovated Victoria Katarina on Aug. 17, 2020.
The American-managed cruise line also is planning to deploy the Victoria Anna and Victoria Jenna in September. They will offer weekly departures for both the four-night upstream and three-night downstream itineraries between Chongqing and Yichang.
“In order to maintain a safe environment onboard our ships, we are operating our cruises at a maximum 50 percent capacity to ensure proper social distancing,” said Larry Greenman, manager of public relations and customer service for Victoria Cruise Lines.
Crystal Clean+ Protocols Introduced for Crystal Expedition and...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Previews Mardi Gras' BOLT Roller CoasterCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Surprise! Cruise Bookings Continue to Rise for 2021Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
CDC Posts Public Comments on Cruise Ship RestartCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The company has installed new particle filtration units in the air-conditioning and environmental systems of all ships currently operating. The systems are comparable to those used in hospitals and will remove dust, bacteria, allergens, mildew and other particulates known to contribute to respiratory issues.
Victoria also instituted twice-daily temperature checks for employees. Staff are required to pass a COVID-19 test and provide a “Health Green Code” in order to serve upon the ships. Passengers also must fill out a health report and submit to a temperature screening before embarkation.
Passengers are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing in all public areas, while frontline employees will adhere to strict mask requirements, particularly when interacting with passengers. Masks are also available for onboard purchase.
Employees have received health and safety training from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in China and also underwent a more specific pandemic training class to ensure proper protocols are followed.
Ships will be cleaned and disinfected multiple times per day including cabins, public spaces, kitchens and other service areas. Hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the ship.
These cruises are currently being operated for the local Chinese market as well as Westerners living in China, such as expats and executives of multinational corporations.
“We are using this opportunity to fine-tune our pandemic policies and procedures prior to the anticipated return of international visitors and look forward to welcoming our American guests back soon,” Greenman said.
For more information on China
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS