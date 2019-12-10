Victoria Sabrina Poised to Become World’s Largest River Cruise Ship in 2020
To meet with increased demand for its luxury river cruise product, which sails along China’s majestic Yangtze River, American-based line Victoria Cruises has just announced that it will introduce a new vessel in Spring 2020.
The Victoria Sabrina will not only debut as Victoria Cruises’ most extravagant vessel ever but will also become the largest river cruise ship in the world.
Nine research and design firms are collaborating in the Victoria Sabrina’s creation, making it the first among a new generation of ships that incorporates environmentally friendly and energy-saving technologies, utilizes electric power and provides the smoothest possible sailing.
It will feature six passenger decks with optimally placed staterooms and amenities, plus an additional Theater Deck and an ultra-modern Observation Deck, where mood lighting will be built-in to provide the perfect evening ambiance.
All of the accommodation categories will feature private balconies where guests can view the river’s mist-shrouded cliffs.
Categories include well-appointed Superior Staterooms with about 275 square feet of living area; Executive Suites with 375 square feet of upgraded living space, where guests also enjoy the Luxury Amenities package which provides such VIP perks as white-glove service, complimentary Wi-Fi, access to private ship areas and an exclusive happy hour; and the impressive Shangri-La Suites, the highest cabin category offering 915 square feet of lavish interior room and over 1,320 square feet of exterior balcony space.
Aboard the Victoria Sabrina, Victoria Cruise Lines will embrace a design style that marries an elegant, modern, open-concept floor plan with Asian décor that recalls elements of ancient Chinese tradition.
Victoria Cruises is the only American-managed line operating on the Yangtze to feature passenger amenities developed specifically to suit the tastes of discerning Western clientele, including an onboard culinary program designed to please the American palate.
The continued service leader on the Yangtze River, Victoria Cruises operates a variety of itineraries on the Yangtze, ranging from four to eight days.
All seven vessels in the cruise line’s existing fleet have earned the China Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s coveted five-star rating, and the carrier has also won a number of esteemed travel industry awards.
For more information, visit victoriacruises.com.
