Victory Cruise Lines Adds Another Expedition Vessel to Fleet
Victory Cruise Lines is adding a fourth ship to its fleet. The 200-passenger expedition vessel Ocean Discoverer will be delivered in September 2022 and will operate 12- to 13-day voyages in Alaska in 2023.
Victory is operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, a Hornblower Families Company. The ships are part of Sunstone Ships’ Infinity Class designed for in-depth destination access and exploration in a sustainable way.
The fourth ship will be identical to the Ocean Victory, which is due out in spring 2021. The 8,500-ton ships will have 93 suites, of which 68 will have balconies; nine will have French balconies and 16 will have panoramic windows. The vessel will carry a crew of 100 for a 2-to-1 guest-to-crew ratio. Onboard venues include two restaurants, an open-deck dining area, observation and lectures lounges, piano bar, library, gym, spa, swimming pool with a pool bar and hot tub and a fleet of Zodiacs and kayaks.
Signature elements include a patented X-bow design, which creates a smoother, more comfortable ride to lower noise and vibration levels and consequently seabed disturbance. The ships will have dynamic positioning—also known as “virtual anchoring”—so they can automatically maintain their positions utilizing its propellers and thrusters. The smaller size and low draw of Ocean Discoverer allows it to dock in many of Alaska’s smaller ports not accessible to larger cruise ships.
Through a partnership with the Department of Marine Biology at California Polytechnic State University, the ships will feature marine biologists, scientists and naturalists on the ship’s expedition team.
Bookings are now open for the Ocean Victory’s 2021 Alaska season. For more information, click here.
New Albany, Ind.-based Victory also operates the Victory I and Victory II, identical 202-passenger ships.
