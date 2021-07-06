Last updated: 11:50 AM ET, Tue July 06 2021

Victory Cruise Lines Offers Savings on New Yucatán Peninsula Itineraries

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Victory Cruise Lines Theresa Norton July 06, 2021

American Queen Steamboat Company Victory I
Victory Cruise Lines' Victory I. (Photo via Victory Cruise Lines)

Victory Cruise Lines is offering up to $2,000 savings per stateroom on its new 2022 Mexico and Yucatán Peninsula itineraries on Victory I.

The line’s “Freedom Sale” is available on four 11-day cruise and land tours roundtrip from Cancún January 2022 for reservations made by Aug. 31, 2021.

“As Victory Cruise Lines continues expanding our coastal offerings into new regions, we are excited to explore destinations like Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula with our most comprehensive and adventurous journeys to date,” said John Waggoner, chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “We are eager for guests to discover Mexico’s rich history and culture, as well as its authentic cuisine and picturesque beaches, all while enjoying the unparalleled small-ship cruise experience we provide.”

The 11-day land and sea trips will include shore excursions led by bilingual guides in places such as the Mayan city of Chichén Itzá, the UNESCO World Heritage Site Campeche, Cozumel (for Tulum), Costa Maya, Progreso and Campeche.

Also included is a pre-cruise hotel stay in Cancún and accommodations in Valladolid, steps from Chichén Itzá.

Sailings available on Victory I are Jan. 4, Jan. 12, Jan. 20 and Jan. 28, 2022. Fares start at $3,339 per guest, including up to $2,000 bonus savings per stateroom with the “Freedom Sale,” plus port fees, taxes and gratuities. Use offer code FREEDOM.

Victory Cruise Lines is operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, a Hornblower Group company. Victory’s all-inclusive pricing includes one-night pre-cruise hotel stay plus ground transfers; unlimited included shore excursions; unlimited beverages including an extensive wine list, choice spirits, local craft beers and specialty coffees; open bars and lounges including a smoothie and juice bar every morning; alternative dining featuring fresh lobster and USDA Prime Beef every night; 24-hour in-room dining; live/daily entertainment and enrichment; and unlimited Wi-fi.

For more information on Victory Cruise Lines’ 2022 itineraries, click here.

