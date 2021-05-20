Victory Cruise Lines Announces New 2022 Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Victory Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz May 20, 2021
Victory Cruise Lines has expanded its 2022 itineraries to offer cruises to destinations along the southeastern coast of the United States, including Mexico, the Yucatán Peninsula and also Alaska.
Some new itineraries include the Savannah, GA to Halifax, NS cruise, a 17-day excursion in April 2022 that sails up from Savannah to the Canadian border, visiting historic colonial cities along the route. In September and October, guests can enjoy the Autumn in New England cruise from Boston to St. John, New Brunswick (or in reverse), visiting Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Bar Harbor along the way.
From May to September, guests can take the Alaska Insider cruise onboard the cruise line’s first-ever expedition cruise ship, the Ocean Victory, from Vancouver to Sitka on a thrilling 12-day adventure.
Travelers who prefer warmer weather but would like to sail aboard the Ocean Victory can take the Pacific Paradise cruise, which begins in San Diego, CA and ends in San José, Costa Rica after 17 days in April or October 2022.
“Our team is eager for guests to experience new immersive itineraries that will be offered in early 2022 departing Northeast Florida and the Yucatán Peninsula, filled with unique offerings and one-of a-kind experiences,” shares John Waggoner, chairman of Victory Cruise Lines and American Queen Steamboat Company. “As we prepare to explore the Great Lakes, Canadian Maritimes, coastal New England and Alaska, we are committed to providing unparalleled small-ship cruise experiences.”
The cruise line has also recently announced its Spring Sale 2022, including up to $4,000 in savings on select itineraries when booked by June 30, 2021. Fares start at $3,799 per person.
For more information, please contact your local travel advisor or visit Victory Cruise Lines.
