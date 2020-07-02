Viking Announces Additional Mississippi River Cruises for 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Patrick Clarke July 02, 2020
Viking's recently announced Mississippi River cruises have proven highly anticipated, with many already sold out, As a result, the company has opened additional 2023 sailing dates to meet the strong demand.
Viking also released new renderings of the state-of-the-art Viking Mississippi, which is slated to debut in August 2022, sailing the Lower and Upper Mississippi River between New Orleans and St. Paul.
The 386-guest Viking Mississippi will offer four different itineraries for 2022-23, including three eight-day sailings—America's Heartland (St. Louis to St. Paul); Heart of the Delta (New Orleans to Memphis) and Southern Celebration (New Orleans–Vicksburg–New Orleans)—and the 15-day America's Great River voyage from New Orleans to St. Paul.
Scheduled ports of call include more than a dozen destinations spanning seven U.S. states, including Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal and St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing and St. Paul).
"We are very pleased with the initial response and support we have received from guests and community partners along the Mississippi River," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, in a statement accompanying Thursday's news.
"Like me, many travelers are planning ahead for when we will once again be exploring the world in comfort—to exotic destinations as well as those closer to home. We look forward to welcoming guests as we bring modern river cruising to the Mississippi River in 2022."
Viking Mississippi is currently under construction in Louisiana. Once completed, highlights will include 193 all outside staterooms ranging from 268 square feet to 1,024 square feet; a two-story Explorers' Lounge equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to an outdoor seating area at the bow; indoor/outdoor dining at River Cafe; the most al fresco dining options on the Mississippi at Aquavit Terrace; a glass-backed infinity plunge pool at the aft and a full 360-degree promenade deck, among other amenities and features.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Viking.com to book or for more information.
