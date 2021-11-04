Viking Announces New Summer 2023 Expedition Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Laurie Baratti November 04, 2021
Viking today announced its expedition voyages for the Summer 2023 season, including a featured, new two-week itinerary that will take guests around the majestic Great Lakes region, as well as additional sailings in North and South America.
By Summer 2023, Viking will be operating two new, state-of-the-art, Polar Class expedition ships—Viking Polaris and Viking Octantis—built specifically to sail safely and ethically into some of the world’s most remote destinations.
The new 15-day ‘Great Lakes Collection’ itinerary will debut in June 2023, sailing guests between Toronto, Ontario and Duluth, Minnesota, offering a comprehensive, immersive view of the region and calling at ports in all five Great Lakes.
Responding to strong demand, Viking also announced 2023 sailing dates for four of its existing Great Lakes expedition voyages: the eight-day Niagara & the Great Lakes, Great Lakes Explorer, and Undiscovered Great Lakes itineraries, and the 13-day Canadian Discovery itinerary.
Also, for Summer 2023, three new North and South American voyages are being added to Viking’s list of expedition offerings. The new, 16-day ‘Canada & the Atlantic Coastline’ itinerary will expand offerings along the St. Lawrence River and Atlantic coastline, and stop in such destinations as Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Norfolk, Charleston and others.
Those bold enough to journey to the ends of the Earth can witness the stunning landscapes of Patagonia with the new 14-day ‘Patagonian Shores & Chilean Fords’ itinerary, which sails from Santiago, Chile to Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.
Guests eager for an exploration that encompasses North, Central and South America will appreciate the new 18-day itinerary Panama & Scenic South America, which sails between Santiago, Chile and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Along the journey, which transits between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans via the Panama Canal, guests can immerse themselves in the lively Peruvian capital of Lima, soak in the coastal charm of Iquique in Chile, and uncover the secrets of the Yucatán Peninsula’s ancient native civilizations in Mexico.
Viking’s new Polar Class vessels, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, will each be able to accommodate 378 guests in 189 staterooms. The ships are small enough to navigate through challenging polar regions and the St. Lawrence River, but sizeable enough to provide superior handling and onboard stability, even in the roughest of seas. Among their unique features are ice-strengthened Polar Class hulls, state-of-the-art fin stabilizers, U-tank stabilizers to decrease rolling by up to 50 percent while the ships are stationary, and an in-ship marina designed to launch small excursion craft. Each ship will be able to accommodate 378 guests in 189 staterooms.
For more information, visit viking.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
For more information on Viking
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS