Viking Cruises Announces New Ship Details, Additional Itineraries
Viking Cruises announced its newest ocean ship, Viking Saturn, is scheduled to join the company’s fleet in early 2023.
Viking Saturn will spend her maiden season sailing three new itineraries in Scandinavian and Nordic countries, including two 15-day Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada and Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer journeys and the 29-day Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond voyage.
The 930-guest vessel will feature all-veranda staterooms, Explorer Suites, two pool choices, a LivNordic Spa, the Explorers’ Lounge, Mamsen’s gourmet deli, The Wintergarden, eight dining options, cultural enrichment, Nordic inspiration and more.
“The thousands of guests who sailed our Welcome Back voyage in Iceland this past summer enjoyed the experience so much they provided record-level ratings,” Viking chairman Torstein Hagen said. “These new itineraries are ideal for curious travelers and trace routes of the early Viking explorers to Iceland and other North Atlantic destinations known for their natural beauty.”
“We look forward to welcoming Viking Saturn to our fleet and to offering guests even more ways to explore this unique part of the world in comfort,” Hagen continued.
The cruise line also announced it would bring back the popular eight-day Iceland's Natural Beauty itinerary starting in August 2023. On the voyage, Viking Star passengers will experience unparalleled natural beauty, witness cascading waterfalls and pristine fjord landscapes.
The cruise line’s award-winning ocean fleet already includes Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter and Viking Venus, while the company expects the delivery of Viking Mars and Viking Neptune in 2022.
