Viking Announces New World Cruises for 2023-2024
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Donald Wood August 26, 2021
Viking announced its new 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise, which will span 138 days, 28 countries and 57 ports, with overnight stays in 11 cities.
After the 2021 and 2022 World Cruises sold out in record time, Viking will now offer a choice of two dates from Fort Lauderdale, including Viking Sky departing on December 20, 2023, and Viking Neptune departing on December 23, 2023.
Passengers on both ships departing Florida will journey to Central America, before transiting the Panama Canal and sailing up the West Coast of North America. Guests booking the shorter 121-day Viking World Journeys itinerary will join the adventure in Los Angeles.
From LA, Viking Sky and Viking Neptune will cross the Pacific Ocean to call in Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, before exploring ports of call in Asia and the Middle East. The voyages continue through the Mediterranean and conclude in London.
“We are delighted to once again offer explorers the opportunity to circumnavigate the world in comfort,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said. “Our previous World Cruises sold out in a matter of weeks, and we are now seeing more interest in these extended voyages than ever before.”
“Like me, our guests are curious people; we view travel as an opportunity to discover, learn and grow,” Hagen continued. “With that Viking spirit of exploration, our seamless World Cruises are possibly the greatest of all adventures.”
As for how much the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruises cost, prices start at $54,995 per person, with up to $50,000 per couple in Viking Value, including Business Class international air, transfers to and from the ship, all shipboard gratuities and service fees, complimentary visa services, the Silver Spirits Beverage Package and free luggage shipping services.
Passengers who book by September 30 will receive an additional $2,000 per person in shore excursion credit and $1,000 per person in shipboard credit, which can be used toward optional tours, spa services, onboard shops and beverages.
Highlights of the new 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise itinerary include:
—Kauai (Nawiliwili), Hawaii: The Garden Island – Explore the lush vegetation of tropical Kauai, nicknamed Hawaii's "Garden Island." Guests can embark on a scenic drive to Wailua, known as the "Land of the Kings," to admire stunning nature including the 150-foot high Opaeka'a Falls, visit Nawilliwilli's Old Town and enjoy a walk along the beach, or peruse the shops of nearby Anchor Cove.
—Sydney, Australia: Iconic Harbor – Experience Sydney's magnificent harbor, the world's largest, and enjoy an overnight stay allowing ample time to explore this culture-rich city, from its world-class opera house to the natural wonders of the nearby Blue Mountains.
—Singapore, Singapore: A Melting Pot of Cultures – Witness the remarkable cultural diversity of Singapore during an overnight stay. Take a tour of the city's eclectic neighborhoods, from Little India to Arab Street, visit the futuristic horticultural park showcasing more than one million plants, or enjoy a Night Safari at the world's first nocturnal wildlife park.
—Mumbai, India: A City of Old and New – While in port in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai for two nights, guests have more time ashore to learn about the life and legacy of activist Mahatma Gandhi, enjoy the Hanging Gardens, one of the prized few parks found in the city, and explore the diversity of its neighborhoods, from the picturesque narrow streets of Old Mumbai to the colorful markets in the city's center.
—Istanbul, Turkey: Where East Meets West – Guests will enjoy ample time to experience this historic city during an overnight stay. Straddled across two continents and the Bosporus Strait, Istanbul offers a wealth of religious sites to explore such as the spectacular Blue Mosque or the legendary Hagia Sophia, and boasts delicious fusion cuisine, combining fresh Mediterranean fare with spices from the Far East and Asia.
—London (Greenwich), England: The Royal Borough – The journey concludes in the historic Royal Borough of Greenwich, London on the Thames River, allowing easy access to the regal capital's iconic sights, including the Tower of London, Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and St. Paul's Cathedral.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Viking
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS