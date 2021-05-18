Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Tue May 18 2021

Viking Names Newest Ocean Ship in English Channel

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Theresa Norton May 18, 2021

Viking Venus was christened May 17, 2021.
The new Viking Venus at Portsmouth, England. (Photo via Viking)

Viking has named its newest ocean ship, the 930-passenger Viking Venus, during a celebration in the English Channel as the ship set sail on its inaugural voyage.

The ship’s ceremonial godmother, British journalist and broadcaster Anne Diamond, offered a blessing of good fortune and safe sailing for the ship in a naval tradition that dates back thousands of years.

ADVERTISING

The May 17 event was also an important milestone as Viking returns to service following 14 months of paused operations.

Viking Venus godmother Anne Diamond, left, and Viking's Karine Hagen.
Viking Venus godmother Anne Diamond, left, and Viking's Karine Hagen. (Photo via Viking)

On May 22, Viking Venus will depart Portsmouth, England, for the first of five roundtrip sailings of “England’s Scenic Shores” itinerary in May and June. The eight-day voyages call in Liverpool, the Isles of Scilly, Falmouth and Portland.

Delivered in April 2021 at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy, Viking Venus is the newest vessel to join Viking’s ocean fleet of identical sister ships, which also includes Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion and Viking Jupiter.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
A line of docked cruise ships

gallery icon The Latest Trends Ahead of Cruising's Return

The Mardi Gras will use LNG fuel.

Carnival Cruise Line Reflags Mardi Gras to Bahamian Registry

Holland America Line ms Eurodam. (photo courtesy of Holland America Cruise Line)

Carnival Corp. Brands Resume Cruising in Europe, Caribbean

Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Prima Debuts With Record-Breaking Sales

Quantum of the Seas extends season from Singapore.

Royal Caribbean Suspends Global Cruising Until June 30

Viking’s ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons and with 465 all-veranda staterooms. The ships feature minimalist Scandinavian design, public spaces filled with natural light and several al fresco dining options.

“Today is one of the proudest days in Viking’s nearly 24-year history. When we became the first cruise line to suspend operations in March 2020, we certainly did not know it would be 14 months before guests would be welcomed back on board," said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen. "Now, we are among the first to set sail again — and with our industry-leading health and safety protocols in place, we believe there is no safer way to travel the world than on a Viking voyage.”

During the naming ceremony, Diamond assisted in breaking a bottle of Norwegian aquavit on the ship’s hull, using a Viking broad axe to cut a ribbon that symbolically held the bottle in place.

Viking is restarting operations with voyages exclusively for vaccinated guests in England, Iceland, Bermuda and Malta. The company hopes to announce further 2021 sailings as soon as government approvals are given. A complete overview of Viking’s health and safety program can be found here.

For more information on Viking, England, Malta, Iceland, Bermuda

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
A line of docked cruise ships

The Latest Trends Ahead of Cruising's Return

Norwegian Prima Debuts With Record-Breaking Sales

Carnival Cruise Line Names Mardi Gras Godmother

Royal Caribbean Suspends Global Cruising Until June 30

CDC Adds New Cruising Guidelines for Return

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS