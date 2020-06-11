Last updated: 10:49 AM ET, Thu June 11 2020

Viking Venus Floated Out at Fincantieri’s Shipyard in Ancona, Italy

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Theresa Norton June 11, 2020

Viking's seventh ocean ship
Viking Venus met the water for the first time on June 11, 2020. (Courtesy of Fincantieri)

The 930-passenger, 47,800-gross-ton Viking Venus cruise ship was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, on June 11.

The ship is the seventh ocean vessel built by Fincantieri for Viking.

Now the ship’s interior will be fitted out; delivery is scheduled for 2021. The company had planned to operate the new ship in Scandinavia and Northern Europe. Like its sister ships, the Viking Venus will have energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull to reduce consumption, and systems to minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases.

Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, when what was a river cruise company decided to enter the ocean cruise market.

The partnership that began with an order for two ships has now reached a total of 20 vessels, including the order awarded to Vard, a Fincantieri company based in Norway, for two expedition cruise ships.

Fincantieri said this is a record for the largest number of vessels built by a shipbuilder for one sole shipowner.

