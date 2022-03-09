Virgin Voyages and Jennifer Lopez Announce New Partnership
March 09, 2022
Virgin Voyages announced a fleet-wide partnership with international film and music star, entrepreneur and style icon, Jennifer Lopez.
The cruise line founded by entrepreneur Richard Branson is redefining the nautical tradition of a ship's godmother, elevating the role from a ceremonial position to a modern, change-making partnership.
“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” said Lopez. “Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me. I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”
Lopez, Branson and Virgin Voyages have big plans for the partnership. Taking godmother duties to the next level, she will be involved with experience development for Virgin Sailors with an emphasis on well-being and fitness as well as design collaborations and entertainment co-creations.
Kicking off the partnership, Virgin Voyages announced that it will be exclusively introducing JLo Beauty as part of the onboard offering.
“We knew immediately that we wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas. She is one of the most talented and hardest working people out there,” said Branson. “I admire her as an artist, as an entrepreneur and as a person.”
Virgin Voyages began with the idea of creating a groundbreaking cruise line.
"From the moment we launched this brand, we knew we wanted to make waves and bring changes for Sailors to have the most epic vacation ever. After the last two years, vacations have never been more needed, so we searched for someone very special to join us on this voyage. Jennifer is a trailblazer and embodies the spirit that lives inside of Virgin Voyages and our people,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “As an investor and advisor, she turns the godmother tradition on its head and makes it powerful and limitless. We couldn’t be more excited for what is ahead.”
Virgin Voyages unveiled the partnership on social media in a humorous video between Branson and Lopez that took place over FaceTime.
