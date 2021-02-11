Virgin Voyages Giving Away 2,021 Cruises in “Shipload of Love”
February 11, 2021
Virgin Voyages will give away 2,201 cruises as part of its new “Shipload of Love” promotion that will pay tribute to unsung heroes and those who have positively impacted others’ lives.
“This initiative is meant to pay tribute to those who have impacted our lives in a meaningful way,” the company said in an announcement. “No good deed is too small, and no individual is to be overlooked. Love and beauty exist in the eye of the beholder, including our unsung heroes, who have shown us that their embrace makes the world a better place.”
“Shipload of Love” will formally launch on Valentine’s Day, which coincides with the one-year anniversary of the delivery of the brand’s first ship, Scarlet Lady.
The year-long, multi-layered giveaway starts by opening up the first 1,000 nominations on Feb. 14. Entrants are asked to submit a short video, sharing their personal nomination and demonstrating why their nominee should sail on Virgin. Submissions will be accepted through March 16, 2021. To nominate someone, click here.
In addition to submitting a video on the Virgin Voyages website, participants are encouraged to share across their social channels, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, for additional cabin giveaways over the next few weeks.
For its inaugural sailing season later this year, Scarlet Lady will operate Caribbean itineraries, all with stops at the line’s own Beach Club at Bimini.
