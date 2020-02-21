Sir Richard Branson Officially Christens Virgin Voyages' New Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages welcomed the Scarlet Lady cruise ship at the Port of Dover in England on Friday. Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson was present to officially christen the first ocean liner in Virgin Voyages’ fleet.
Scarlet Lady will make her maiden voyage from April this year. From Dover, the ship will sail to Liverpool before making its way across the Atlantic to New York.
Scarlet Lady will then set out for Miami, where passengers will be welcomed aboard for the ship’s maiden voyage to the Caribbean.
Scarlet Lady is Virgin Voyages’ latest initiative to set the brand apart by offering a sophisticated adults-only cruising experience with upscale amenities, state-of-the-art technology and a commitment to energy efficiency. The cruise line will also be launching three more cruise ships within the next four years.
“The Scarlet Lady is truly special and we’ve worked with some of the world’s most sought-after designers, artists and architects to craft an extraordinary experience,” said Branson. “The benefit of our five decades in business in so many industries is that we can offer a voyage like no other.”
Able to carry 2,770 passengers, the Scarlet Lady is unique with its "rock star-style" atmosphere. Features include late-night parties, a tattoo studio, comedians, drag artists and festival-inspired onboard entertainment. Celebrity DJs Diplo and Mark Ronson are due to perform on future sailings.
Other features include 20 eateries, 1,330 cabins, 10 staterooms and several gyms, pools and spas.
The ship will also be incorporating sustainable technology with Climeon. Virgin Voyages will be one of the first cruise lines to use heat-utilizing technology generated from the ship's engines to produce electricity, which decreases the demand for fuel.
Upcoming sailings for the Scarlet Lady include excursions to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Key West and the Bahamas.
