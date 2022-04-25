Virgin Voyages Names Fourth Ship Brilliant Lady
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Theresa Norton April 25, 2022
Virgin Voyages has named its fourth ship Brilliant Lady. Due out in late 2023, the ship will follow Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady, which are all scheduled to be sailing by summer’s end.
Virgin Voyages said it was “extremely thoughtful when selecting a name that would boldly stand alongside her sister ships. We sought out a name that exemplifies our brand’s values and ethos, the truest representation of our mission to ‘Create an Epic Sea Change For All’.”
“In naming the ship Brilliant Lady, we also aimed to highlight the powerful intelligence of women across the globe,” the company said. “Brilliant Lady represents the smart, thoughtful, boundary-pushing minds of women around the world — unafraid of owning their intelligence, aware of their importance, and confidently in touch with their own sense of self-worth.”
Brilliant Lady’s destinations and itineraries will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Scarlet Lady is sailing from Miami; Valiant Lady is scheduled to start sailing May 15 from Barcelona, and Resilient Lady is to start operations Aug. 14 from Athens.
