Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Fri October 15 2021

Virgin Voyages’ Sales Executive Explains the New Cruise Experience

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Theresa Norton October 15, 2021

The Scarlet Lady
The Scarlet Lady (photo via Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady is at last sailing from Florida after being delayed due to the pandemic. TravelPulse caught up with John Diorio, associate vice president-North American sales of Virgin Voyages, to learn more about this new cruise company.

TravelPulse (TP): Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, is finally operating out of Miami. How does it feel to finally launch the new ship and the new cruise brand?

ADVERTISING

John Diorio (JD): It’s exciting to officially launch the Scarlet Lady! It’s been a long time coming, and we’re so proud of all the hard work we’ve put into the new brand. Our ambition is to show the world a new way of cruise travel in the sense that only a Virgin brand can do. Sir Richard Branson brought together designers, engineers and visionaries from other industries to design fleets that are built enjoying the essence of cruise travel with a new twist.

John Diorio, associate vice president-North American sales of Virgin Voyages
John Diorio, associate vice president-North American sales of Virgin Voyages. (Photo via Virgin Voyages)

TP: How would you describe Virgin Voyages?

JD: It’s what we call “Setting Sail the Virgin Way,” where sailors (passengers in Virgin-speak) encounter the glamor of a boutique hotel on the ocean blended with the unmatched Virgin service, style, and value. It’s a sophisticated yet relaxed adult-only experience, free of formality. Simple, transparent pricing with the luxury you can — and should — expect from a Virgin brand.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Emerald Princess in the port of Rhodes City, Greece

Emerald Princess Resumes Sailing From Port of Los Angeles

Rotterdam VII

Holland America Line Names Princess Margriet Godmother of New...

Deck chair on a cruise ship on the promenade deck

New Study Finds Travelers Ready to Cruise

Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2023 Pacific Coast Sailings

TP: How does Scarlet Lady differ from other cruise ships?

JD: Virgin Voyages is bringing a sea of change to the cruise industry with a superior value proposition with 20-plus eateries, all gratuities covered, free Wi-Fi, basic beverages, and unlimited group fitness classes — all included in the voyage fare.

TP: Virgin Voyages is for passengers over the age of 18, but what type of adult does your brand appeal to?

JD: Virgin Voyages is Adult-by-Design and a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. We cater to the young at heart who are looking for a sophisticated yet relaxed experience.

TP: When is the second Virgin ship, Valiant Lady, entering service and where will it sail?

Valiant Lady will debut in the U.K. next year when it begins sailing three new itineraries from Portsmouth between March 18 and May 14, 2022. Following its U.K. debut, Valiant Lady will then head to Barcelona for the summer for her Mediterranean sailings.

For more information on Virgin Voyages, Miami, Bimini

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Deck chair on a cruise ship on the promenade deck

New Study Finds Travelers Ready to Cruise

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2023 Pacific Coast Sailings

Princess Cruises Announces Ship Restarts for 2022

Captain Kate McCue to Take Helm of Celebrity Cruises’ New Celebrity Beyond

Windstar Takes Delivery of Star Pride

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS