Virgin Voyages' New Wave Season Savings Event
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Lacey Pfalz January 12, 2022
Virgin Voyages is offering its biggest sale of the year, the “Sea Blue. Save Green.” wave season deal event, going on now through February 16, 2022.
The sale includes 20 percent off all sailings, plus a $100 Bar Tab credit to be spent on premium liquors and spirits. Additionally, travelers can earn an extra ten percent off when they pay in full with Virgin Voyage’s Pay in Full Discount program.
Travel advisors can also earn extra perks for booking clients with the new sale, including 22 percent commission on any wave season itinerary. Commission for advisors is typically at 16 percent for Virgin Voyages itineraries, plus ten percent on things like shore excursions and drinks packages.
Virgin Voyages also offers travel advisors its Seacademy program, which can also lead to some added benefits like bonuses, inside intel, exclusive fam rates, priority access to events and more, besides the benefit of learning everything there is to know about Virgin Voyages.
Travel agents can learn as fast or as slow as they like and can earn a new tier for every five Seacademy lessons they complete. Each tier includes added benefits, as well as a certificate and email signature to show their status to clients.
Travel advisors also have access to a bevy of marketing materials to show their prospective clients, including downloadable materials and videos, deck plans, restaurant and bar menus, photographs, social media assets as well as documents for advisors themselves, like fact sheets on sustainability, room categories and more to assist their work.
For more information about the new sale, please click here. For information about travel advisor benefits or resources, click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover What Makes Puerto Vallarta So Enticing to All Sorts of Travelers
For more information on Virgin Voyages
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS