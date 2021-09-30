Earn Rewards While Learning All About Virgin Voyages
Travel Agent Virgin Voyages Codie Liermann September 30, 2021
Last month, Virgin Voyages kicked off the long-awaited Scarlet Lady sailings, making its debut in the UK. The cruise line promises to be different than others, making its “adult-by-design” ships intriguing to clients in search of something new.
Travel advisors eager to learn all about this cruise line can look no further than Seacademy. This is where agents can discover everything they need to know about selling Virgin Voyages sailings, all while earning valuable rewards along the way.
Virgin Voyages is committed to helping travel agents become familiar with its brand, as they want everyone to be comfortable and confident when they are sharing it with potential sailors.
The program consists of four tiers, Violet, Scarlet, Silver and Gold, and agents earn a knot each time they complete one tier.
The Violet Tier is an introduction, and it consists of five lessons. After completion, advisors earn one knot and get to download a certificate as well as a stamp to add on an email signature, showing off their newfound knowledge.
Next up is Scarlet, and after agents sail their way through ten Seacademy lessons, they earn a second knot and an updated stamp for the email signature. To top it off, they’ll also receive a $100 bonus commission voucher use.
Virgin Voyages recently launched its Silver Tier, which allows travel advisors to finish 15 lessons and gain an updated certification to show for it. Completing this level also gives agents access to First Mate-exclusive rates from $100 per sailor per night. After all, there’s no easier way to sell an experience to a client than by first experiencing it yourself.
The Gold Tier compiles the final set of courses in the program, and it’s set to launch in November. After completing 20 lessons, agents will have acquired the proper tools and information needed to sell Virgin Voyages sailings. In addition to a final downloadable certificate and an updated stamp for the email signature, completing this final tier provides agents with even more valuable rewards, including $150 in Sailor Loot for the agent’s cabin on a voyage. Gold agents also receive priority access to events and are the first to be invited on fam trips.
Seacademy’s four-tiered system gives agents everything they need to learn about Virgin Voyages and set their clients up with amazing vacations. Each completed tier is also worth three elective credits towards CLIA’s certification program.
No matter how many courses are taken, Virgin Voyages always offers 16 percent commission on voyage fares as well as 10 percent commission on all the extras, such as shore excursions and bar tabs.
To learn more about Seacademy or to sign up, click here.
