Virgin Voyages Offers Special Deals to Kick Off 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Marsha Mowers January 04, 2023
2023 promises to be even bigger as Virgin Voyages prepares to welcome Resilient Lady into its celebrated fleet in May. Following the excitement of the holidays, Sailors can take advantage of the most inclusive offer ever, which includes up to $600 in free bevies and hand-crafted cocktails for all new bookings. Additionally, between January and March, every voyage will have an on-board experience rooted in wellness as it unveils a line-up of restorative and zen-inducing events such as sound bath meditations and healthy happy hours to start off 2023.
"2022 was a red-letter year, and 2023 promises to be even better as we launch Resilient Lady, expand globally to more than 100 stunning ports across four continents, and introduce new entertainment and well-being events. To help our Sailors have a fantastic new year, we are giving them early access to our most inclusive offer ever,” said Isis Ruiz, Chief Growth Officer. “We wanted to give travelers something to look forward to and have a chance to plan a getaway with loved ones during the holidays. This offer has everything travelers need to make it a memorable vacation they will love and cherish for years to come.”
Starting now through Jan. 31, 2023, travelers can purchase a voyage for one Sailor and get the second Sailor 60% off. Everyone will also be treated to a complimentary Bar Tab: $300 for voyages six nights or fewer, and $600 for voyages seven nights or more.
All four Virgin Voyages vessels are eligible over the following dates:
- Scarlet: December 18, 2022 - December 27, 2023
- Valiant: December 17, 2022 - December 30, 2023
- Resilient: May 14, 2023 - March 15, 2024
- Brilliant: December 24, 2023 - December 30, 2023
Virgin Voyages, a company with a natural tie to music given Richard Branson’s haydays as a music exec, also has plans to introduce new entertainment. Sailor favorites including Duel Reality, the modern take on Romeo and Juliet, and UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING, an upbeat dance show, will still be available, but the brand will sprinkle in new productions and limited-time shows. Quickly becoming a must-see production on Valiant Lady, “It’s a Ship Show” will soon be installed on Scarlet Lady as well, yet another element future Sailors can anticipate for 2023. Up & coming musical artists will also have a platform to showcase their talent for Virgin Voyages’ Sailors as a part of an extensive line-up of immersive entertainment.
Largely in part to the entertainment, Virgin Voyages was presented with Cruise Critic’s 2022 award for best nightlife, along with best dining, and named the best cruise for LGBTQ+ travelers. While a relatively young brand, Virgin Voyages has already made its mark on the industry with its incredible Michelin-inspired dining, rebooking rate of nearly 50% and receiving the most five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. Most recently, Virgin Voyages won “Best Value for Money'' in US News & World Report’s“Best Cruise Lines” rankings and was recognized among the top cruise lines in the world in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards and in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards.
