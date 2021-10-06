Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady Departing on First Cruise From Miami
Theresa Norton October 06, 2021
Virgin Voyages, the new lifestyle cruise brand, was scheduled to depart Oct. 6 on its first sailing from PortMiami – and mermaids and mermen will sail along to entertain guests on the adults-only ship.
On the heels of a preview season in the U.K., Scarlet Lady arrives in Miami to offer a mix of four- and five-night Caribbean itineraries.
“For more than 50 years, Virgin companies have been bringing innovation to industries,” said Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group. “Virgin Voyages is very much charting our own path, offering a fresh perspective on cruise travel with a mix of the familiar and a healthy dose of Virgin satisfaction."
Virgin Voyages is requiring full vaccinations for both guests – which the line calls “sailors” – and crew. Passengers also will be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding, a cost covered by the brand. Health protocols include sanitization, physical distancing, limited occupancy and following local government guidelines in each destination.
Virgin Voyages fares include all gratuities, Wi-Fi, basic beverages and unlimited group fitness classes.
The Scarlet Lady has more than 20 eateries that eschew buffets and pre-set dining times and instead offer numerous a la minute options, including Korean BBQ and a food hall with options ranging from noodles to diner classics for a late-night bite.
Entertainment will include original programming and microplays. Guests also can request champagne anytime on the ship through the Virgin Voyages Sailor App with a simple shake of their phone.
Scarlet Lady’s four-night “Fire & Sunset Soirées” will stop in Nassau and then head to the Beach Club at Bimini, a signature waterfront experience that includes morning yoga classes, poolside private cabanas, sunset bonfires and DJ-led floatilla parties.
Five-night “Riviera Maya” sailings visit Cozumel/Playa Del Carmen; five-night “Mayan Sol” voyages head to Costa Maya, Mexico; and five-night “Dominican Daze” voyages call at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
The ship has 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters; 86 percent of the cabins feature a balcony, and 93 percent have an ocean view. Additional highlights include rainfall showers and ambient mood lighting.
