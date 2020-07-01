Virgin Voyages Supports Travel Advisors With 16 Percent Commission
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff July 01, 2020
Virgin Voyages has expanded its "Brilliant To Do Business With" program, raising commission for travel advisors, who are known by the company as First Mates, to 16 percent.
The cruise line is offering this enhancement to raise earnings for their partners and it is not a limited-time offer. It is part of Virgin Voyage’s commitment to the travel advisor community that also includes a policy of no NCFs, meaning no part of the cruise is excluded from potential earnings.
"Our First Mates are a true extension of our team and, with a deep and long history of making our industry a success for so many years, we recognize how important their role is," said Tom McAlpin, President and CEO for Virgin Voyages. "We have listened to our First Mates and they have told us what they need in order to be successful during this time. In turn, we are investing in our relationship by increasing our commission structure to 16 percent and honoring their role as essential pillars of the travel community."
Currently, the cruise line’s first vessel, the Scarlet Lady, is preparing for a soft open during October 2020. Virgin Voyages recognizes that the success of the brand largely hinges on the success of its First Mates. With the 16 percent commission, travel advisors booking guests will be able to earn more than $600 per sailor, who will have access to inclusive dining at more than 20 eateries, free Wi-Fi access, basic beverages, unlimited group fitness classes and more.
Virgin Voyages will also offer the "perfect 10,” an extra 10 percent commission when advisors sell shore excursions, hotel stays, a Bar Tab, spa treatments and more prior to the sailing.
