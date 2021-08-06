WATCH: Rider POV for BOLT - The First Roller Coaster at Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood August 06, 2021
TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is onboard Carnival Cruise Line’s brand-new Mardi Gras and was able to ride BOLT, the world's first-ever and fastest roller coaster at sea.
BOLT’s all-electric, motorcycle-inspired vehicles feature metallic red and blue stripes and a yellow lightning bolt, in addition to a digital speedometer display and speakers with new sound effects.
The official TravelPulse Twitter account shared a point-of-view video of the roller coaster:
Here's what it looks like to ride the first roller coaster at sea - BOLT! On board @CarnivalCruise Line's Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship pic.twitter.com/mY5PAKfAeI— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) August 5, 2021
Mardi Gras passengers adventurous enough will be able to enjoy 360-degree views on the 800-foot-long track and race 187 feet above the sea with drops, dips and hairpin turns achieving speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.
If that’s too fast, guests will be also able to choose their own speed.
BOLT is located in the Ultimate Playground area of Mardi Gras on Decks 18-20, a zone that also features the largest WaterWorks aqua park in the Carnival fleet and three unique heart-racing slides.
For more details about Carnival’s latest cruise ship, check out a photo tour of the new Mardi Gras.
