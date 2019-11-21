What’s on Tap for American Queen Steamboat Company in 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Codie Liermann November 21, 2019
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) offers convenient departures from various U.S. cities including Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans and Cincinnati, among others, allowing travelers to journey through America’s history and culture.
The 2019 season brought with it the management of the M/V Victory I and the M/V Victory II, and Victory Cruise Lines reported a successful inaugural season with AQSC. As the new year approaches, the cruise line reveals a number of exciting happenings on deck for 2020.
Addition to the Fleet
AQSC welcomes the American Countess to the fleet in 2020. This paddlewheeler is built from an existing hull but is undergoing significant reconstruction. With four decks, 123 staterooms, a fitness center and a modern design, cruisers will have no problem enjoying life on board.
One of the best ways to experience this new boat is on the Mighty Mississippi cruise—a 15-day adventure from Red Wing, Minnesota to New Orleans.
All-Inclusive Cruise Fare
Cruisers who enjoy the convenience of an all-inclusive experience can look no further than the American Duchess paddlewheeler. In 2020, this vessel is going all-inclusive—meaning alcohol and gratuities will be included in the cruise fare.
Themed Cruises
Many of AQSC’s itineraries for 2020 are themed cruises. From the Chairman’s Cruise to music festivals, these voyages allow guests to explore music, history and cuisine throughout the various ports.
For example, the American River BBQ Challenge cruise sailing from Memphis to St. Louis will have a competition between culinary teams. Guests on board will vote on who should hold the title of barbeque master. Other themed itineraries include Plantation Holiday Markets, 50s and 60s Remembered and Bourbon.
25th Anniversary
The American Queen is the largest steamboat ever built, and this iconic riverboat celebrates her 25th anniversary in 2020. AQSC will have festivities on board throughout the year, along with a special cruise to officially celebrate the anniversary in June.
Exotic Locations
Victory Cruise Lines’ M/V Victory I and M/V Victory II vessels have a host of beautiful destinations included in their itineraries. Come 2020, though, they will be adding a handful of exotic destinations to the collection.
These destinations include Costa Rica, Panama, areas in the Yucatan Peninsula including Cancun and Puerto Morelos and various places in the Southeast USA.
To learn more about the upcoming 2020 season or to book an adventure with American Queen Steamboat Company, contact a travel agent or visit www.americanqueensteamboatcompany.com.
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, United States, Yucatan, Costa Rica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS