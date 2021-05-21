Windstar Completes Lengthening of Second Motor Yacht
Windstar Cruises officially welcomed Star Legend back into the fleet after undergoing a major renovation at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, Italy.
It is the second of three yachts that are being lengthened and reimagined as part of the line’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative. The work on Star Breeze was completed in November 2020, and the Star Pride is scheduled to re-enter service in July 2021.
The Star Plus Initiative began in 2019 with plans to stretch the three all-suite motorized yachts by cutting them open and inserting a new section with 50 new suites, new and reimagined public spaces and additional amenities. Guest capacity increased from 212 to 312 guests, but the ships are still small enough to visit smaller ports.
The Star Legend will begin cruising in Northern Europe on Sept 4 with the “Belles of the British Isles” sailing roundtrip from London. Windstar Cruises will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all guests sailing aboard Windstar’s yachts.
“We’re proud to see Star Legend emerge from this major project with all initial plans completed,” President Chris Prelog said. “I am so thankful to Fincantieri for their great partnership on this complicated and innovative project. This is the ship I began my seagoing career on 20 plus years ago and to see it today like a new ship is more than exciting for me. I am blown away.”
Highlights of the Star Plus Class transformation include two new restaurants: Star Grill by Steven Raichlen, an outdoor barbecue concept, and Cuadro 44 by Michelin chef Anthony Sasso, a Spanish small-plates restaurant.
The spa and fitness area was re-imagined and enlarged. The workout equipment is made by Technogym, an Italian company known for cutting-edge designs. The spa menu features regional spa treatments and destination-themed therapies as part of the World Spa by Windstar program.
The yacht now has a larger pool and hot tub on an elevated top deck, along with expanded outdoor deck areas for relaxing and sun-bathing.
The new accommodations include 50 new 277-square-foot suites with open floor plans, as well as two brand-new, larger Owner’s Suites. These suites can be combined to create up to a three-bedroom, two-balcony suite with more than 1,300 square feet of space. Every suite on board has all-new bathrooms.
In addition, new state-of-the-art, efficient engines and diesel generators were installed along with new advanced wastewater treatment systems.
A new tender loading area is located mid-ship, along with a new elevator. Two new 90-passenger tenders will ferry guests to port when yachts are at anchor.
“The outcome of this project is really a new build, a complete transformation,” Prelog said. “I can’t wait to see our guests enjoying the new spaces and amenities aboard this yacht.”
The transformation also includes new health and safety renovations, which became a part of the project when COVID-19 upended the cruise industry in 2020. Windstar’s “Beyond Ordinary Care” program is a multi-layered strategy with hospital-grade elements such as HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect the air. Also, electrostatic sprayers will be used to sanitize all surfaces throughout the yacht.
Windstar also operates three motor-sail vessels.
