Windstar Cruises Adds All-Inclusive Pricing
Windstar Cruises now offers all-inclusive pricing, which includes alcoholic beverages, wi-fi, and all gratuities, but will keep an à la carte pricing option.
“In an effort to be more in line with other luxury offerings in the cruise industry, particularly with the rollout of our newly transformed all-suite Star Plus Class yachts, we’re now giving the option of an all-inclusive price for all of our sailings,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We didn’t want to take away the à la carte option from guests who enjoy going that way. We want our guests to have the choice based on their preference, what they need on board, and their general vacation philosophy.”
The all-inclusive prices are now listed on Windstar’s website and all sales materials, along with the base cruise fares, which are listed per person in U.S. dollars based on double occupancy. The new fare is available on all six of the line’s vessels.
“We thought about only offering the all-inclusive fare on the newly transformed Star Plus Class yachts,” Prelog said. “But after talking and listening to our repeat guests and valued travel advisors, we found some like to go à la carte and only purchase amenities as they go. After discussing internally, we all came to the same conclusion – why not offer both on all our yachts? We offer a choice between sailing yachts and all-suite yachts, and now à la carte or all-inclusive. That seems to fit the Windstar brand.”
Windstar’s “Beyond Ordinary Care” health and safety plan requires guests and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Beginning Jan. 1, the line’s policies include a free COVID-19 antigen test at the pier for embarking guests.
Guests can choose to purchase antigen ($69) or PCR tests ($135) in advance of their cruise or on board to take prior to departure from the ship to comply with CDC policies currently requiring negative tests before flying into the United States. Any tests required by specific ports may be purchased on board.
Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of six boutique ships carrying 148 to 342 guests. The yachts sail throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Asia, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada and New England, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Mexico and U.S. Coastal and Australia.
The $250 Million Star Plus Initiative enlarged and renovated three all-suite Star Plus Class yachts with new suites, restaurants, and a full spa and fitness center. Windstar Cruises is part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a group of global hospitality and travel companies owned by The Anschutz Corp.
For more information on Windstar, click here.
