Star Breeze at sunset
Star Breeze at sunset. (photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises’ Renovated Star Breeze

Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze was almost completely rebuilt as part of the line’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative, which expanded and renovated the line’s three small power yachts. The Star Breeze was cut in half with a new section inserted, giving the ship 50 additional suites for a total of 156. The Star Breeze, now operating in the Caribbean from St. Maarten, grew to 12,995 gross tons and can accommodate 312 passengers. So it’s larger, but still decidedly a small ship. Here are some of the ship’s new features.

