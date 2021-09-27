Last updated: 11:31 AM ET, Mon September 27 2021

Windstar Resumes Sailing With Renovated Star Legend

Cuadro 44 on Star Breeze
Star Legend now also has Cuadro 44, a Spanish restaurant. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Small-ship specialist Windstar Cruises resumed passenger operations on the recently lengthened and renovated Star Legend yacht, departing Sept. 27 from Lisbon on a 10-day voyage to Barcelona.

The line’s three all-suite Star Plus Class yachts – Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride – have undergone major transformations, with Star Breeze the first to launch in June with new suites and expanded outdoor and indoor public spaces.

Star Legend is the second of the three yachts to emerge from Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard following the lengthening and renovation project. The yachts are also more environmentally friendly with efficient engines, generators and advanced wastewater treatment systems.

All three yachts increase in maximum capacity from 212 guests to 312 and provide additional dining experiences – one is an outdoor barbecue concept with grilling guru Steven Raichlen and the other a Spanish small-plates restaurant from Anthony Sasso, one of the youngest chefs to be recognized by the Michelin Guide.

The ships also now have a true spa and fitness center, an infinity pool and more outdoor deck space.

Five of the line’s six yachts are now back in the water cruising while requiring vaccines of all passengers and crew among a host of health and safety precautions including testing, social distancing, masks and high-tech air filtration.

