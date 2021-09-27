Windstar Resumes Sailing With Renovated Star Legend
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton September 27, 2021
Small-ship specialist Windstar Cruises resumed passenger operations on the recently lengthened and renovated Star Legend yacht, departing Sept. 27 from Lisbon on a 10-day voyage to Barcelona.
The line’s three all-suite Star Plus Class yachts – Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride – have undergone major transformations, with Star Breeze the first to launch in June with new suites and expanded outdoor and indoor public spaces.
Star Legend is the second of the three yachts to emerge from Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard following the lengthening and renovation project. The yachts are also more environmentally friendly with efficient engines, generators and advanced wastewater treatment systems.
All three yachts increase in maximum capacity from 212 guests to 312 and provide additional dining experiences – one is an outdoor barbecue concept with grilling guru Steven Raichlen and the other a Spanish small-plates restaurant from Anthony Sasso, one of the youngest chefs to be recognized by the Michelin Guide.
The ships also now have a true spa and fitness center, an infinity pool and more outdoor deck space.
Five of the line’s six yachts are now back in the water cruising while requiring vaccines of all passengers and crew among a host of health and safety precautions including testing, social distancing, masks and high-tech air filtration.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Windstar Cruises, Portugal, Barcelona, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS