Windstar Cruises Eliminates Pre-Cruise COVID-19 Tests
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Lacey Pfalz August 18, 2022
Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to amend its COVID-19 protocols for cruisers, no longer requiring a negative pre-cruise COVID-19 test result for guests embarking on cruises beginning September 6, 2022.
The rule is in effect for all sailings, except for itineraries that visit a selection of countries that currently require testing measures for all cruise passengers. These currently include Canada, Greece, Australia and New Zealand and are subject to change.
Travelers aboard a Windstar cruise itinerary are required to also provide proof of full vaccination prior to embarkation; this is the same for the crewmembers. Unvaccinated individuals are not allowed to cruise with Windstar Cruises at this time.
“Safety and wellness are our first concern, and these new procedures will simplify the process of sailing with us on a fully vaccinated ship,” said Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises.
Many of the major cruise lines and river cruise lines have already made adjustments to their COVID-19 testing and vaccination protocols, with varying degrees of adjustment.
Larger cruise lines, like Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line, are now allowing unvaccinated travelers onboard, provided they test negative prior to boarding. Others remain more cautious, putting capacity limits on the number of unvaccinated allowed on board.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Windstar Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS