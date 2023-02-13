Windstar Cruises to Add Starlink Internet Service to Entire Fleet
Windstar Cruises announced the launch of its Starlink Maritime high-speed, advanced broadband satellite internet capabilities.
The internet service will provide guests with one of the most developed high-speed connections in the world while sailing and when in port. Starlink will be available on select voyages where the service is active, as not all global destinations are available.
Windstar launched the new Wi-Fi technology on Star Pride during a recent Caribbean voyage and plans to implement Starlink across most of its global fleet by mid-2023.
“I am thrilled to be working with Anuvu and Starlink to offer our guests the latest in satellite technology,” Windstar technology director Gregg Wagner said. “When the ships are inside the service area, faster speeds will alleviate much of the frustration felt at peak use times.”
“Starlink is yet to be available worldwide, but Windstar Cruises is excited to be among the first in the cruise industry to offer this cutting-edge technology,” Wagner continued. “The addition of high-speed internet service with our current geostationary satellite service will enable guests to stay connected to family and friends.”
Star Legend will offer the service this spring, followed by Wind Surf, Wind Star and Star Breeze, with Wind Spirit activating the new technology as soon as it’s available in French Polynesia.
The cruise line currently uses geostationary satellite service, Anuvu, for internet, and the addition of Starlink will help deliver more reliable and faster Wi-Fi to guests. Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation with a low Earth orbit using lasers to communicate further away from ground-based stations.
