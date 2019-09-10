Windstar Expands Its Shore Excursion Program
Windstar Cruises has broadened its shore excursion offerings over the last three years and more than doubling its options with more than 2,500 choices now available.
The cruise line’s expanded global deployment has led in part to the increase, sailing to new regions such as Alaska, Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt and the Holy Land.
Windstar now sails to more than 330 ports worldwide and offers 700 cruise departure dates through 2021.
The cruise line offers three different shore excursion categories that help guests choose the perfect match for their interests, activity levels, and budgets.
Windstar now offers 10 Beyond Ordinary Tours, which are in-depth experiences offered in select ports that feature the most over-the-top experiences that are best referred to as “once in a lifetime.” Three of these journeys were offered in 2018 and has introduced seven more this year.
The tours complement the small ship line’s popular Concierge Collection and Essentials Collection, offered in every port.
Guests can choose a panoramic helicopter flight from Monte Carlo that transports guests to Alain Ducasse’s La Bastide de Moustiers in Provence for a Michelin-starred lunch.
There is also an excursion in Roses, Spain, with access to the Sant Pere de Rodes Monastery for a private yoga session on the rooftop, followed by brunch with views of the Mediterranean Sea.
“Our team is located around the world and works incredibly hard to develop unusual tours that will interest our guests and be considered the best in destination delivery,” said Windstar director of product development Kelly Hubbard.
Windstar’s 10 new Beyond Ordinary experiences include those noted above and the following:
—Malaga & Almeria, Spain, Beyond Ordinary: Alhambra In-Depth & Insider’s Granada Overnight Tour
—Santo Tomas de Castilla, Guatemala, Beyond Ordinary: Tikal National Park
—Portimao, Portugal, Beyond Ordinary: Algarve Premium Race Tour
—Ashdod, Israel, Beyond Ordinary: Masada Flightseeing & Jerusalem Exploration
—Haifa, Israel Beyond Ordinary: Jerusalem, Masada Dead Sea, and Petra Overland
—Melbourne, Australia, Beyond Ordinary: Decadent Wine & Foodie Experience by Helicopter
—Bergen, Norway, Beyond Ordinary: Helicopter to Baroniet Manor with Horse Carriage
—Heimaey Island, Iceland, Beyond Ordinary: Snowmobile & Helicopter Glacier Adventure
