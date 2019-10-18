2020 Travel Trends: Here's Where Americans Will Be Going
Destination & Tourism Contiki Mia Taylor October 18, 2019
From the emerging to the iconic, a variety of destinations across the globe appear to be surging in popularity for 2020 according to travel industry insiders.
Experts from Contiki, Trafalgar, Uniworld and Friendly Planet Travel have weighed in on what’s hot for the year ahead. The list includes some tried and true longtime favorites as well as some more surprising options. Here’s a closer look.
The United Kingdom
Maybe it’s the impending possibility of Brexit-induced travel restrictions, or surging American Anglophilia from cultural moments such as Netflix’s “The Crown” and the enigmatic Meghan Markle – whatever the reason, the UK is surging in 2020 travel bookings.
Contiki’s England & Scotland trip is up a whopping 553 percent, a dramatic increase demonstrating people’s growing fascination with the island nation. The UK is also Trafalgar's number three top-booked destination, with a 67 percent year-over-year increase.
Vietnam
Vietnam’s status as a foodie hotspot (so much pho), storied architecture and temples and affordable price lend to its rise in popularity for early 2020 bookings.
Vietnam is the top increasing destination for Uniworld (up 151 percent in volume growth) and due to demand, the company is launching the brand-new luxe Mekong Jewel Super Ship in the country in January as part of its Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong sailing.
Vietnam is also the #6 top-booked destination for Friendly Planet Travel.
Egypt
The ancient pyramids of Egypt hold modern fascination – for three of these travel companies, the North African country is surging in bookings.
Egypt is Friendly Planet Travel’s number two top-booked destination and is the number three trending destination for Uniworld with the Splendors of Egypt & The Nile sailing.
Meanwhile, Contiki’s Egypt & the Nile is the youth travel company’s number four top-booked trip with a 28 percent year over increase.
Cuba
According to Friendly Planet Travel, the destination is the number one most-booked and has become the number one searched country on their website, an increase of 177 percent year-over-year, which remains strong through 2020.
The country’s decades-long isolation leaves Cuba feeling like a time capsule of the mid-century world. Visit in 2020 to experience this, before modernization entirely takes hold.
Friendly Planet’s Authentic Havana & Captivating Cuba trips are among the most popular.
India
Colorful fetes, tranquil houseboats on the Kerala backwaters or quiet mountain escapes – India’s one billion-plus locals are now joined by throngs of American travelers as they understand that the Taj Mahal and India’s crowded streets–spectacular in their own right–are not all there is to see in India.
The country is Uniworld’s number two trending destination (75 percent year over year increase on the Ganges Voyager II ship) with their newest wellness-focused immersive sailing, ME to WE & The Sacred Ganges; and it’s the number five trending destination for Friendly Planet Travel.
Canada
Our friendly neighbor to the north is one of Trafalgar's top-booked destinations and the number four top-trending for Contiki, with a 131 percent year over year increase.
Credit a sense of American escapism or the Insta-popular destinations like Banff, but Americans are now looking not just across the pond but to the great white north as well.
Galapagos
Evolution does not happen overnight, so logically, neither did American’s fascination with this Pacific archipelago – now travelers are flocking in large numbers to the island for wildlife-watching, exploring the volcanic rock formations and swimming in the gemstone-blue waters.
Young travelers are notably interested, with Contiki’s Galapagos Island Hopper up 75 percent year over year aligning with the demographic’s increasing interest in eco-friendly travel; and Friendly Planet is reporting that it is the number four top-booked destination
Africa
Contiki’s launch of Africa trips in 2019 was met with resounding approval by young travelers and the brand has responded by adding two new Africa destinations for 2020, Botswana and Namibia.
Four out of ten of Friendly’s Planet’s top-booked trips for 2020 are in Africa, encompassing everything from Kenya Wildlife Safaris and A Taste of South Africa, to the Best of Morocco.
For more information on Contiki, Trafalgar, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Africa, Vietnam
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS