Contiki is Offering Up to 25 Percent Off 2020 Europe Trips
Tour Operator Contiki Laurie Baratti September 07, 2019
Contiki has newly released an incredible, limited-time offer of up to 25 percent off of its 2020 trips to Europe, with over 140 different itineraries on sale. With potential savings of more than $2,000 when you pay in full and available monthly payments as low as $45 per month, even students and young professionals will be able to make room in their budgets for a dream getaway with youthful, like-minded travelers.
To qualify for these deals, guests will need to book their trip and pay in full by October 31, 2019. Luckily, Contiki never charges Change Fees for altering travel dates or switching trips, and will save your deposit to apply to a later trip if you need to cancel.
Here are just a few highlights from the wealth of European itineraries on sale:
Portugal City & Surf – This brand-new, nine-day itinerary is a new type of trip—celebrating sun and wellness vibes while exploring Portugal’s iconic cities and diving into the country’s surf culture. Stay at Noah’s Surf House, benefit from a beachside yoga and surf camp, and partake in locally hosted meals as you much your way along its stunning, azure coastlines. This inspiring trek is on sale now for $1,215 or just $109 per month.
Greek Island Hopping – This thirteen-day trip offers the ultimate Greek Island experience, exploring Mykonos, Ios, Santorini and Athens. Spend three nights in each of Greece’s most popular places, soaking up the sun, sea and spectacular culture. Explore volcanoes and spotless sands, ancient ruins and quaint fishing villages, local shops and exotic nightlife. Pricing begins at $1,924 with financing options from $172 monthly.
Austria Ski Only – Spend two full weeks playing in your own personal winter wonderland during this trip to the Austrian Alps of Tyrol, with English-speaking ski and snowboarding instructors on hand. When you’re not plowing down these powdery, majestic mountains, take a day trip to Salzburg and to wander the picturesque meadows where the Sound of Music was filmed. You’ll stay in Contiki’s very own, exclusive Austrian Gasthof (guesthouse) and unwind in its exclusive Bar Schoneck, which also hosts legendary themed party nights. This trip is now priced at $795 when you pay in full, or can be financed starting at $71 per month.
Trip prices include accommodations, multiple meals and all in-destination transportation, and guests are accompanied by expert trip managers, local guides and a group of travelers who are exclusively between the ages of eighteen and 35.
For more information, visit Contiki.com/us/en/deals.
